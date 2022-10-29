Short Interest in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Drops By 58.7%

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the September 30th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rebecca Byam bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,630. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 104,000 shares of company stock worth $265,230 in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HCW Biologics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of HCW Biologics worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCWB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,680. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. HCW Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.