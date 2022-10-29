Short Interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Grows By 43.9%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,900 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the September 30th total of 410,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HUSA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 741,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,260. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Houston American Energy has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

