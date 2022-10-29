Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Declines By 57.9%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the September 30th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IMBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

IMBBY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 92,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,101. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.2546 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

