Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Declines By 57.9%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the September 30th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IMBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Imperial Brands Price Performance
IMBBY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 92,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,101. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Imperial Brands Announces Dividend
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
See Also
