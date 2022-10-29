Short Interest in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Decreases By 15.4%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 137,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Innodata Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ INOD traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $89.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. Innodata has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innodata by 2.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

(Get Rating)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.