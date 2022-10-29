Short Interest in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Decreases By 15.4%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 137,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Innodata Stock Down 7.4 %
NASDAQ INOD traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $89.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. Innodata has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innodata by 2.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innodata (INOD)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.