Short Interest in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Rises By 40.9%

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Stock Performance

ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock remained flat at $10.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,713. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 3 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ION Acquisition Corp 3

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 67,079 shares during the period.

About ION Acquisition Corp 3

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.