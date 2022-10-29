Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Increases By 38.6%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Itaú Corpbanca Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ITCB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 2,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,192. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

