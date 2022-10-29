Short Interest in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Grows By 90.6%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MHUA traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile
