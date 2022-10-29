Short Interest in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Grows By 90.6%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MHUA traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

Get Meihua International Medical Technologies alerts:

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles.

Receive News & Ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.