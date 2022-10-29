Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Decreases By 19.6%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 0.9 %
MURGY traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 42,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,784. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.
