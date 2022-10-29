Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Decreases By 19.6%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 0.9 %

MURGY traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 42,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,784. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MURGY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €260.00 ($265.31) to €255.00 ($260.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.29.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

