Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Decreases By 19.3%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 862,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 316.4 days.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MXCHF remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Orbia Advance has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $2.75.
About Orbia Advance
