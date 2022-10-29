Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Decreases By 19.3%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 862,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 316.4 days.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MXCHF remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Orbia Advance has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

About Orbia Advance

Featured Articles

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

