Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Grows By 83.3%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OROVY traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.05. 5,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day moving average is $130.34. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Orient Overseas (International) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $12.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 33.02%.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

