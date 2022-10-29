Short Interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Grows By 93.2%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGYWW. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 24.0 %

NASDAQ:PGYWW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 71,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,788. Pagaya Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.