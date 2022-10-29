Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Expands By 15.7%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SILC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom Trading Up 4.0 %

Silicom stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $264.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.90. Silicom has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicom by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicom

(Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.