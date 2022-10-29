Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Declines By 53.0%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the September 30th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 22,681 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $54,661.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,665.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 22,681 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $54,661.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,665.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 16,667 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $44,167.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,514 shares of company stock worth $383,866 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% during the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 301,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of SLNO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.42. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $12.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

