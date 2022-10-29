Short Interest in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Drops By 22.7%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 286,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPI Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the first quarter worth $199,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPI Energy by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 95,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the first quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

SPI Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

SPI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 32,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. SPI Energy has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $7.69.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy ( NASDAQ:SPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.