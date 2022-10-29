Short Interest in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Expands By 33.4%

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,500 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the September 30th total of 369,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Spok in a report on Friday.

SPOK stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. 288,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,087. The company has a market capitalization of $169.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.28. Spok has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.55%.

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,509.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 581,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,401.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 139,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $1,018,442.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 809,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,509.67. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 581,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,401.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 319,848 shares of company stock worth $2,329,899. 8.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 521,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 92,824 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 93,155 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

