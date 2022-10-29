Short Interest in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Expands By 20.4%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at SurgePays

In related news, CEO Kevin Brian Cox acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,449,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,455,040.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SURG. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SurgePays during the second quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SurgePays in the first quarter worth $56,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in SurgePays in the first quarter worth $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SurgePays by 56.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SurgePays in the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays Stock Performance

NASDAQ SURG traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 151,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. SurgePays has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.56.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SurgePays to $8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

