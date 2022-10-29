Short Interest in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Expands By 18.1%

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 49,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SWK
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,000,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after buying an additional 80,197 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 646,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SWK by 173.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 342,222 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in SWK by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SWK by 190.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.
SWK Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ SWKH traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596. The company has a market capitalization of $242.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. SWK has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $19.98.
About SWK
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
