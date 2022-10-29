Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Rises By 43.4%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the September 30th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 18.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TENX remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 625,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,165. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

Tenax Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

