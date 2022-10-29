Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Declines By 56.2%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,275 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,675 shares of company stock worth $1,770,488 in the last ninety days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 12,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,363. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $27.24.
Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
