Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Declines By 56.2%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,275 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,119,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,675 shares of company stock worth $1,770,488 in the last ninety days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 12,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,363. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Texas Capital Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

