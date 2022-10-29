Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Decreases By 31.2%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,800 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the September 30th total of 762,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ThermoGenesis from $6.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

ThermoGenesis Stock Performance

THMO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.10. 2,650,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,065. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.56. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

Institutional Trading of ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 80.10% and a negative return on equity of 220.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 189,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.48% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Featured Stories

