Short Interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Declines By 24.9%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the September 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TMC the metals Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of TMCWW stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.15. 55,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,636. TMC the metals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

