Short Interest in Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Decreases By 17.7%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 380,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:PBEGF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,768. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

