Short Interest in Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Decreases By 17.7%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 380,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:PBEGF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,768. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.
