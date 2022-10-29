Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Increases By 47.4%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the September 30th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 3,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $68.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

(Get Rating)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.