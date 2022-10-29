Siacoin Market Capitalization Tops $175.19 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Siacoin has a market cap of $175.19 million and $4.57 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,811.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021595 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00271929 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00124312 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.96 or 0.00715835 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.38 or 0.00568897 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00230480 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,328,932,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.