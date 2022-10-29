Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $108.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Up 2.9 %

SI stock opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.