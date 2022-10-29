Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.30 million-$62.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.35 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLP. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SLP traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.59. 237,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,435. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.02 million, a PE ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,077,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,060,291.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $991,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,077,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,060,291.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,114,260.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Simulations Plus by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 11.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Recommended Stories

