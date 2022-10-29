Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.30 million-$62.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.35 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.67.

NASDAQ SLP traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 237,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,435. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.13. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $67.59. The company has a market cap of $862.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $991,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,077,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,060,291.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $991,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,077,907 shares in the company, valued at $202,060,291.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099,786 shares in the company, valued at $252,095,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Simulations Plus by 98.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 79,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth about $1,936,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 121.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,976 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

