Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.3-$62.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.35 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of SLP stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,435. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.02 million, a PE ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $991,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,077,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,060,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,077,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,060,291.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

