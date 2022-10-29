SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.15.

NYSE:SLG opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forward Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

