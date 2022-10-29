Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sleep Number also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.50-$2.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,908. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $637.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $549.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $1,549,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Sleep Number by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

