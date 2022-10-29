Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Small Pharma Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DMTTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. 9,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,637. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Small Pharma has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.63.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

