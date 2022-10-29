Smart Block Chain City Reaches One Day Volume of $109,868.00 (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $109,868.00 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,655.62 or 0.31867710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012446 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

