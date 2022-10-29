Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.53

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $2.74. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 12,479 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51.
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
