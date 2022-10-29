Societe Generale Begins Coverage on Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EUXTF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Euronext from €103.70 ($105.82) to €91.50 ($93.37) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Euronext from €101.00 ($103.06) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Euronext from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Euronext Price Performance

EUXTF stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. Euronext has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $116.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

