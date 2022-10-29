Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Down 23.0% in October

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,900 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 360,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNGX. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 127.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Soligenix by 45.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Soligenix by 54.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SNGX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.70. 83,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,960. The company has a market cap of $30.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.56. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

About Soligenix

Soligenix ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,709.67% and a negative return on equity of 139.31%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Featured Articles

