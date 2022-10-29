Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $408.22

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 408.22 ($4.93) and traded as low as GBX 375 ($4.53). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 382.50 ($4.62), with a volume of 73,821 shares trading hands.

Somero Enterprises Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 413.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 407.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £213.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.33.

Somero Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2%. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.44%.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

