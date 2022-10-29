SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95. 1,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 27,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39.

