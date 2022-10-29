Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of SOHON stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

