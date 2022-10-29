Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of SOHON stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78.
