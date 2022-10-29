Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Update

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 75,665 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC remained flat at $41.00 during midday trading on Friday. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

