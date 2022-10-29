SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Short Interest Up 21.2% in October

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $29,014.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,222,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,540 shares of company stock worth $73,330.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $293,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 293,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,648. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. Equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

