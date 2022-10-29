Spell Token Price Tops $0.0009 (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. Spell Token has a market cap of $92.55 million and approximately $28.98 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.65 or 0.31954817 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012480 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,978,297,837 tokens. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

