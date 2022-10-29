Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Up 91.7% in October

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Springwater Special Situations Price Performance

NASDAQ SWSS remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,415. Springwater Special Situations has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the second quarter worth about $14,672,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Springwater Special Situations by 2,707.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Springwater Special Situations

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

