SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Update

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. 2,486,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.