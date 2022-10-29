Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.15-$4.65 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 3.8 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. 2,808,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

