Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.15-$4.65 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,551. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Vertical Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 441,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,771,000 after acquiring an additional 87,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

