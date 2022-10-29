State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $44.18 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,546 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $44,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Altria Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

