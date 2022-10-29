State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 24,600 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,791 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of SEA worth $24,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in SEA by 72.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,071,529,000 after buying an additional 7,293,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after buying an additional 5,169,129 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,042 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after buying an additional 1,940,505 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.92. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $366.32.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

