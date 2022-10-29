State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,965 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $37,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $133.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.