State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 4,894 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 542,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Yum China were worth $26,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 3.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 24.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in Yum China by 16.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

