State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.18% of Sun Communities worth $35,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,136 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,079,000 after acquiring an additional 311,874 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $133.40 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.30 and a 200-day moving average of $157.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

